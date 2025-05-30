Jack Campbell Doing 'Everything I Can' After Offseason Hip Procedure
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was limited in the first practice session of organized team activities open to the media.
The reasoning for his absence was what he described as a minor procedure on his hip that he had at the conclusion of the season. Campbell appeared in every game last season, asserting himself as a key piece within the defensive scheme as the middle linebacker.
While he's recovering, he remains at the team facility and is eager to participate in meetings and walkthroughs in an effort to help the team maintain its winning edge.
"I just had a little thing done after the season. You know if I could I'd be out there, and I'm out there trying to do all I can do," Campbell said. "I'm participating in every walkthrough session that I can be in, every meeting, everything. I'm doing as much as I can. I feel like every single player in there knows what it's gonna take to get to where we want to be, and for me, that's how I try to be. I try to be around the building, try to be involved and try to do everything that I can do to put people in the best position to win games."
Last year, Campbell was forced into a defensive captain role when Alex Anzalone suffered a fractured forearm against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He gained valuable experience as a result, as his increased duties involved becoming the on-field defensive play-caller.
He led the team with 131 combined tackles last season, and will once again play a big part in the defensive scheme as the centerpiece of the defense. Campbell was one of 21 limited or absent Lions listed by head coach Dan Campbell prior to the start of Friday's practice.