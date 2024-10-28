All Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs Is Highest PFF-Graded Lion Against Titans

Examining PFF grades from Lions' blowout win over Titans.

Christian Booher

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26).
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26). / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions returned home for the first time in nearly a month and took care of business against the Tennessee Titans.

After some early back-and-forth action between the two teams, the Lions dominated the game in all three phases en route to a 52-14 dominant win. It moved the Lions to 6-1 for the first time since 1956 with a pivotal divisional showdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs played a big role in the win with 127 rushing yards on just 11 carries, highlighted by a career-long 70-yard rushing touchdown. For his efforts, he was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded player with an 87.7 overall offensive grade.

"When you consistently win games like that, your confidence can go through the roof," Gibbs said. "But we know you can lose a game just like that, so we treat every opponent the same."

Here's a look at the highest and lowest PFF-graded players in Sunday's win, with a minimum of 10 snaps played.

Highest PFF-graded offensive players

Lowest PFF-graded offensive players

  • LT Taylor Decker – 56.3
  • LG Graham Glasgow – 52.5
  • WR Allen Robinson – 51.1
  • WR Tim Patrick – 44.5 
  • RG Kevin Zeitler – 43.3

Highest PFF-graded defensive players

  • DT Levi Onwuzurike – 86.1
  • S Kerby Joseph – 82.0
  • DT Alim McNeill – 80.6
  • LB Jack Campbell – 78.4
  • CB Kindle Vildor – 78.3

Lowest PFF-graded defensive players

  • S Brian Branch – 54.4
  • LB Trevor Nowaske – 52.6
  • DE Pat O’Connor – 44.9
  • LB Alex Anzalone – 43.3
  • CB Ennis Rakestraw – 26.4
Published
Christian Booher
CHRISTIAN BOOHER

Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division. 

Home/News