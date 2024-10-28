Jahmyr Gibbs Is Highest PFF-Graded Lion Against Titans
The Detroit Lions returned home for the first time in nearly a month and took care of business against the Tennessee Titans.
After some early back-and-forth action between the two teams, the Lions dominated the game in all three phases en route to a 52-14 dominant win. It moved the Lions to 6-1 for the first time since 1956 with a pivotal divisional showdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs played a big role in the win with 127 rushing yards on just 11 carries, highlighted by a career-long 70-yard rushing touchdown. For his efforts, he was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded player with an 87.7 overall offensive grade.
"When you consistently win games like that, your confidence can go through the roof," Gibbs said. "But we know you can lose a game just like that, so we treat every opponent the same."
Here's a look at the highest and lowest PFF-graded players in Sunday's win, with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 87.7
- TE Sam LaPorta – 84.8
- TE Brock Wright – 78.2
- C Frank Ragnow – 76.6
- WR Kalif Raymond – 76.6
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- LT Taylor Decker – 56.3
- LG Graham Glasgow – 52.5
- WR Allen Robinson – 51.1
- WR Tim Patrick – 44.5
- RG Kevin Zeitler – 43.3
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- DT Levi Onwuzurike – 86.1
- S Kerby Joseph – 82.0
- DT Alim McNeill – 80.6
- LB Jack Campbell – 78.4
- CB Kindle Vildor – 78.3
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- S Brian Branch – 54.4
- LB Trevor Nowaske – 52.6
- DE Pat O’Connor – 44.9
- LB Alex Anzalone – 43.3
- CB Ennis Rakestraw – 26.4