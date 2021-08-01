Jalen Ramsey Intercepts Matthew Stafford

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was able to intercept former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during Los Angeles Rams training camp.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams has made a career of tormenting opposing quarterbacks.

Well, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford now understands why Ramsey was acquired by the Rams for such a massive haul.

Back in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Ramsey for for two first-round draft picks (2020 and 2021) and a fourth-round pick in this past year's NFL Draft.

"Given the situation with Jalen, we made this decision based on what we thought is in the best interest of the Jacksonville Jaguars, for this season and well into the future," former EVP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin said in a statement. "We feel the trade that we struck with the Rams gives us great value for the next two drafts, and we remain very confident that our team today will compete this season for a division title. Jalen was a productive player, but the time came to move on and we wish him and his family the best in Los Angeles."

During training camp Saturday, Ramsey was able to intercept a Stafford pass intended for wideout Cooper Kupp.

The star defensive back returned it to the end zone and earned the cheers of his defensive teammates.

For those lamenting all of the upcoming coverage of Stafford in 2021, recall that the Lions possess the Rams first-round pick this season.

The more Stafford struggles, the better it actually will be for the Lions in their retooling process.

"In other news, Jalen Ramsey is still good."

