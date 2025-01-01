Lions DB Jamal Adams Released From Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have parted ways with Jamal Adams.
After bringing the veteran safety onto the practice squad to serve as a rotational piece, Adams was released on Wednesday. Adams played in two games with the Lions, the Week 14 win over the Green Bay Packers and the Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
In his two games, Adams recorded three total tackles while logging 20 total snaps. The veteran has not been elevated from the practice squad in each of the past two games, which coincides with the return of fellow defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve.
Melifonwu has been inserted as a key piece in Detroit's defense, playing a total of 89 snaps and recording a sack across his first two games back.
Adams came to Detroit after being granted his release from the Tennessee Titans earlier in the season. The 2017 seventh overall pick has played for four different teams across his eight seasons, beginning with the New York Jets.
The veteran has also suited up for Seattle and most recently the Titans.
The Lions have opened a spot on the practice squad as a result of the move. Detroit is getting healthier ahead of its Week 18 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings that will decide the NFC North and the No. 1 seed for the postseason.
Among the players who could return are Kalif Raymond and Alex Anzalone. Raymond returned to practice last week, while Anzalone was estimated as limited in Wednesday's walkthrough.
"He'll be out there running around today, so we'll see how he does," Dan Campbell said of Anzalone. "It's really gonna be how he — tomorrow's gonna be a really big day to see where he's at."