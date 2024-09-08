All Lions

James Houston Inactive Against Rams

Lions reveal who is inactive against the Rams at Ford Field.

John Maakaron

Lions linebacker James Houston (41)
Lions linebacker James Houston (41) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are currently five-point betting favorites to defeat the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field.

Though the team will debut a revamped defensive line and secondary, it will be without safeties Ifeatu Melifonwu and Loren Strickland.

Veteran DJ Reader, who only recently started to practice on a regular basis, will have to likely wait an additional seven days to make his Lions debut. He was officially ruled inactive for Detroit's season opener against the Rams.

A surprise inactive is linebacker James Houston, who did not appear on any injury report the week leading up to the opener.

Dan Campbell expressed this week on Fox 2 Gameday Live the plan all along was to put together a team that would excite the fanbase.

There were long lines outside the stadium three hours before kickoff, as supporters have been greatly anticipating the start of the 2024 season.

Ford Field has become one of the most challenging road venues for teams to play in. Fans have consistently forced opponents to use timeouts or incur delay-of-game penalties due to the raucous environment.

“This is what it’s all about, waking the sleeping giant, waking the beast. And, the beast is alive, so now it’s up to us to continue to fuel our fans because they’re gonna show up," said Campbell. "It is an advantage for us, it is an advantage. So, we’re looking forward to it, Sunday Night Football. Our fans are gonna be rolling, we’re gonna be ready. It’s gonna be electric.”

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 1 inactives:

  • S Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • S Loren Strickland
  • LB James Houston
  • LB Trevor Nowaske
  • OL Giovanni Manu
  • OL Colby Sorsdal
  • DL DJ Reader

Additional reading

1.) LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' 2024 Season Opener Against Rams

2.) Best Bet: Sam LaPorta Dominates Rams Defense

3.) Rams-Lions Key Matchup: Quentin Lake vs. Amon-Ra St. Brown

4.) Detroit vs. Everybody: 86 Percent of Experts Predict Lions to Beat Rams

Published |Modified
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News