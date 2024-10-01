Lions James Houston Is Lowest PFF-Graded Player Against Seahawks
The Detroit Lions will head into the bye week on a high note after a 42-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. It was an offensive outburst for the Lions, who put up a season high in points while dominating the Seahawks defense.
Several pass-catchers made big impacts, including a trio that finished in the top 5 of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded from Monday's game. Tight end Sam LaPorta led the way with an 87.1 mark, while Tim Patrick had a 80.1 and Amon-Ra St. Brown had a 77.2.
Defensively, Aidan Hutchinson put up another sterling performance with a 91.2 overall defensive grade. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill finished second with a 77.0 grade, while Kerby Joseph finished with a 74.7 grade while notching his third interception of the young season.
On the opposite side, James Houston was Detroit's lowest-graded player with a 29.5 mark. On 14 snaps, he was called for offisdes twice and also slipped to the turf when trying to make a play on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
Here's a look at the highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Monday's game, with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Sam LaPorta -- 87.1
- QB Jared Goff -- 80.9
- WR Tim Patrick -- 80.1
- LT Taylor Decker -- 79.3
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 77.2
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Jameson Williams -- 67.8
- RB David Montgomery -- 65.1
- TE Brock Wright -- 57.0
- LG Kayode Awosika -- 56.2
- C Graham Glasgow -- 54.6
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- DE Aidan Hutchinson -- 91.2
- DT Alim McNeill -- 77.0
- S Kerby Joseph -- 74.7
- CB Amik Robertson -- 73.0
- LB Jack Campbell -- 71.5
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Alex Anzalone – 52.9
- S Brandon Joseph – 51.4
- DT Kyle Peko – 46.6
- LB Ben Niemann – 38.1
- DE James Houston – 29.5