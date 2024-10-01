All Lions

Lions James Houston Is Lowest PFF-Graded Player Against Seahawks

Houston earns poor PFF grade for performance against Seattle Seahawks.

Christian Booher

Lions linebacker James Houston.
The Detroit Lions will head into the bye week on a high note after a 42-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. It was an offensive outburst for the Lions, who put up a season high in points while dominating the Seahawks defense.

Several pass-catchers made big impacts, including a trio that finished in the top 5 of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded from Monday's game. Tight end Sam LaPorta led the way with an 87.1 mark, while Tim Patrick had a 80.1 and Amon-Ra St. Brown had a 77.2.

Defensively, Aidan Hutchinson put up another sterling performance with a 91.2 overall defensive grade. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill finished second with a 77.0 grade, while Kerby Joseph finished with a 74.7 grade while notching his third interception of the young season.

On the opposite side, James Houston was Detroit's lowest-graded player with a 29.5 mark. On 14 snaps, he was called for offisdes twice and also slipped to the turf when trying to make a play on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Here's a look at the highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Monday's game, with a minimum of 10 snaps played.

Highest PFF-graded offensive players

  • TE Sam LaPorta -- 87.1
  • QB Jared Goff -- 80.9
  • WR Tim Patrick -- 80.1
  • LT Taylor Decker -- 79.3
  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 77.2

Lowest PFF-graded offensive players

  • WR Jameson Williams -- 67.8
  • RB David Montgomery -- 65.1
  • TE Brock Wright -- 57.0
  • LG Kayode Awosika -- 56.2
  • C Graham Glasgow -- 54.6

Highest PFF-graded defensive players

Lowest PFF-graded defensive players

  • LB Alex Anzalone – 52.9
  • S Brandon Joseph – 51.4
  • DT Kyle Peko – 46.6
  • LB Ben Niemann – 38.1
  • DE James Houston – 29.5
CHRISTIAN BOOHER

Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division. 

