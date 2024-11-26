'I Got the Good News': Williams Finding Groove After Suspension
The Detroit Lions have unlocked Jameson Williams this season, particularly since he returned from a two-game suspension earlier in the year.
In his three games back, Williams has 12 catches for 241 yards and a touchdown. In total, the wideout has a career-high 602 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 29 catches. He's made the most of his recent opportunities, displaying reliability when the ball is thrown in his direction.
“I just look at it as making the play when my number’s called," Williams said. "You only get a certain amount of chances because there’s only one ball on the field. I just make the most of my opportunities, as far as the routes I get and the catches I get. Even in the run game, we’ve got to block for our running backs because they block for us in the passing game. So I just make the most out of my opportunities, and I’m just playing football.”
The Lions' offense as a whole has been viewed as one of the league's best, with the group even drawing comparisons to some of the best in recent memory. On Tuesday, Williams explained that he feels the team has plenty of similarities to the great St. Louis Rams teams of the late 1990's and early 2000's, which were dubbed as 'The Greatest Show on Turf.'
Williams, who grew up in St. Louis, has fond memories of the impact that team had and believes Detroit is providing much of the same for it's current fans.
"I would say so. They had a lot of weapons. Growing up, I had to go to a lot of Rams games. My little league coach, we used to be on sideline passes, meet the players, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt. It was big growing up having the Rams in the city," Williams said. "I think they left around '13 or '14. We was mad, but it was something big for the city. It's kind of like something we was doing for the city now. A lot of explosive players on the field, just how they had it. Real great offense. Complimentary defense. I think it's good. Really good."
While the Lions have a vacancy at punt returner with Kalif Raymond injured, Williams is not expected to step into those shoes.
"I did in the game. I did in the game," Williams explained. "But I think we've got other plans, somebody else will be back there."
'Blessed to be out of that situation'
It was reported Monday that Williams will not face charges in conjunction with a traffic stop in which weapons were found in the vehicle he and his brother were travelling in.
Williams had not spoken previously about the situation. While he did not provide details, he expressed gratitude to be out of that scenario.
"You know, I'm really not trying to talk about it," Williams said. "I'm just blessed to be out of that situation and move forward and I'm focused on playing the Bears on Thursday."
Williams added that he understood the implications of the situation and that he was moving on from it.
"I understand the situation fully, but that's not what's on my mind right now," Williams said. "I'm kinda past it. I got the good news."
Coach Dan Campbell explained that he had a conversation with the young wide receiver prior to the news coming out. He believes Williams has learned from it and is continuing to grow.
“Well, we talked about this – honestly this was – we had this conversation with Jamo back, I guess right before his suspension started, somewhere in there," Campbell said. "So, this has been talked about, we’re all good. ‘Hey, you got to be mindful of where you’re at, be on top of your details, get that all eyes are on you.’ And he’s good. We hit it and he understands that.”