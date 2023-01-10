Holmes: Jameson Williams Must Be 'Dedicated' in Offseason Approach

Jameson Williams was able to learn a significant amount from participating in team meetings, being around the healthy wideouts on the roster and eventually suiting up for the Detroit Lions.

While the statistical numbers did not jump off the stat sheets in 2022, the lessons learned will certainly pave the way for the talented rookie to begin the 2023 season ready to contribute.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes indicated that the No. 12 overall pick missing out on live reps did set him back, but by no means does it damper the lofty expectations the coaching staff has for him.

"It’s different not getting those live reps. So, all those other receivers, DJ (Chark), and Josh (Reynolds), and (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint, and (Kalif Raymond) Leaf -- like those guys have been working with Jared (Goff) way back in the offseason," said Holmes. "So, they’ve had all that chemistry and all those reps and getting on the same page.

"Jameson kind of had to start that after he got healthy and cleared to get back on the field. So, I think a little bit of what you saw, I don’t think that’s really anywhere close to where this kid’s going to go," Holmes continued. "I mean, he made some big plays, and he had some flashes. But, the other thing about Jameson, he’s just a football player, man."

During the offseason, it is expected that quarterback Jared Goff will organize offseason workouts with members of the roster.

D.J. Chark will certainly enter into contract negotiations with the club, while Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond are all under contract for the 2023 season.

"Whatever the role is, I know a lot was made about that first game and was he going to be on punt team and all that stuff, man. That dude just wants to be out there on the football field. That’s how he’s wired. That’s how he is," Holmes indicated. "But, I don’t think anything he did this year is anywhere remotely close to where he’s going to go. We’ll determine what that role is, and a lot of it is on him, too."

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The coaching staff is expecting the speedy wideout to grind and work as hard as possible to earn his spot and to work his way up the depth chart.

"He’s going to have to put the work in this offseason, he’s going to have to be dedicated in his approach," Holmes said. "And, we can provide all the resources and lay it all out, but he’s going to have to take the accountability and do it on his own. But, I’ve got a lot of faith and confidence in Jameson, and obviously because we traded up for him and made the move for him, we all had the same belief. So, I think he’s going to be just fine.”