Jameson Williams' TD Against Commanders Included in Top-100 Plays List
The Detroit Lions' offense was the league's best from a scoring perspective, leading the league in scoring with 33.2 points per game.
As a result of their high-powered nature, the Lions had several big plays show up on the NFL's Top-100 plays for the 2024 season. Ranked the highest was Jameson Williams' 61-yard end-around touchdown against the Washington Commanders.
With the Lions reeling after a pick-six and subsequent injury to quarterback Jared Goff, Williams provided a much-needed spark of momentum. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater entered the game for that series, and set up the play by handing off to Jahmyr Gibbs.
Gibbs then flipped the ball to Williams, who turned the corner and utilized his blazing speed to get upfield. At the 35-yard line of Washington, Gibbs cut across the field into open space. He wound up high-stepping the final 19 yards into the end zone.
Also included on the list were Kalif Raymond's punt return touchdown against the Titans (No. 18), Jahmyr Gibbs' touchdown run vs the 49ers (No. 38), Williams' hook-and-ladder touchdown vs the 49ers (No. 39) and Williams' 82-yard touchdown catch against Chicago (No. 85).
Williams recorded these big plays as part of a banner third NFL season. He surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, notching 1,001 yards on a career-best 58 receptions. Williams scored seven touchdowns after notching just three in his first two seasons combined.
The Alabama product is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and the team can elected to pick up his fifth-year option as well.