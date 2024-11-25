Jameson Williams Will Not Face Weapons Charge
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will not face any concealed weapons charges stemming from an October traffic stop and ensuing investigation, according to a statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor's office.
This comes from an incident that occurred when Williams and his brother were involved in a traffic stop in Detroit on Oct. 8. When two weapons were found in the car, one under Williams' seat and one in the backseat, Williams was handcuffed because he did not have a CPL license.
Williams was eventually released from police custody. An investigation was later launched to determine whether or not the Lions' wide receiver received preferrential treatment. On Monday, it was announced that he would not face charges.
"We have looked at this case thouroughly and objectively. We did not consider that Mr. Williams is a Detroit professional athlete in our decision making," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. "We have charged Detroit area athletes before and would not have hesitated to do so again if the facts of this case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. When it comes to charging decisions, we do not take into consideration who the potential defendant is, how much power and influence they have, or how beloved they may be. We deal with the facts and the law only."
Williams' brother, who was driving the car, is a CPL holder and the weapons in the car were determined to be in proper care, according to Worthy. In the future, Worthy said, guidance will be needed to determine how many weapons a CPL holder can have control over.
Had Williams had been carrying the weapon, Worthy wrote, he would have faced charges.
Williams has enjoyed a breakout season on the field, catching 29 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns. All three numbers are career-best marks for the third-year wideout, who has played a vital role in the Lions' 10-1 start to the 2024 season.