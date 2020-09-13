SI.com
AllLions
LB Jamie Collins Ejected from Bears-Lions Game

John Maakaron

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins has been ejected from the Lions' season-opening game against the Chicago Bears. 

Early in the second quarter, Collins was debating a call with an official, and made contact with the official using his helmet. 

It appeared initially that Collins attempted to demonstrate how a Bears player was illegally lowering his head and using the crown of his helmet. However, Collins made contact with the official while arguing his point. 

He subsequently was penalized 15 yards, and ejected from his first game in a Lions uniform.

His management team, DEC Management, didn't take too kindly to the call. 

As DEC Management commented on Twitter, 

"Are you f****** kidding me. You can’t eject a player for this. Totally f****** overzealous interpretation of the rules. He is clearly demonstrating that a player was illegally lowering his helmet to deliver a blow. Completely ridiculous ejection." 

NFL rules clearly dictate that a player shall not make contact with an NFL official, whether it was on purpose or on accident.

Collins was counted on to be a veteran presence in Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's defense, after being inked to a three-year, $30 million deal this offseason. 

And his absence will be missed the rest of the way Sunday, as Detroit tries to secure its first victory of the 2020 NFL season. 

Less than a stellar start to the eighth-year pro's tenure with the Lions. 

Despite some ineffective play on both sides of the ball, the Lions enter halftime with a 13-6 lead over the Bears.

