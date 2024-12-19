Jared Goff Appears in Aaron Rodgers Netflix Docuseries 'Enigma'
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff made an appearance on Aaron Rodgers' docuseries 'Enigma' currently playing on Netflix.
In episode two, Rodgers returns from a week long retreat in Costa Rica in which plant-based medicines and group gatherings took place to aid in increased spiritual and mental awareness.
Rodgers, a known Ayahuasca enthusiast, utilized the psychedelic with other NFL players and friends.
“I would say that with other psychedelics you go in thinking this is going to be a good time. I hunker down, like, ‘Okay this is going to be tough,'” Rodgers said. “It’s the hardest medicine possible that I’ve tried.”
Attending an annual gathering for Charity in California, Detroit's starting signal-caller is seen expressing his curiousity in what Rodgers went through during his retreat.
"I am curious about that stuff that you're doing down there," Goff said to Rodgers. "The medicine stuff."
After watching the ceremonies and the impact it had on the Rodgers mindset and health, many are learning more about Ayahuasca and healing retreats.
More: Jahmyr Gibbs Now Leads Detroit Lions Running Back Room
Detroit is coming off a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The veteran signal-caller was asked this week if the negative outside noise negatively impacts the team. As injuries have mounted, many are growing skeptical the team can end the season winning the Super Bowl.
“Yeah, it doesn’t affect us at all. I think every single week it’s a rollercoaster in this League and I think oftentimes there are overreactions every week and you just – you go with it," said Goff. "Even when things are good there are overreactions, it goes both ways.
"So yeah, that’s the nature of our business and the nature of fandom in our League and we have great fans who are very supportive that also get excited, super excited or super down about things, and that’s okay," Goff commented further. "We plan to keep supporting them and keep trying to win.”