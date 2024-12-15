Look: Jared Goff Finds Dan Skipper for Touchdown
After a fast start by the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions found themselves in an early 14-0 hole in a matchup of two of the best teams in the NFL in Week 15.
However, the Lions were able to generate some momentum prior to going into the locker room, cutting the lead to 21-14 with 3:01 remaining. Detroit delivered a touchdown to remember on its second scoring drive, as quarterback Jared Goff hit offensive tackle Dan Skipper for a 9-yard score.
Goff rolled out to his left after a play-action fake, finding Skipper open in the flat. Skipper caught the pass and rumbled the rest of the way into the end zone. It was the second catch of Skipper's career, as his first came last season in the regular season finale.
The scoring drive was also highlighted by a fourth-down conversion, as Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for 21 yards on a fourth-and-4 from the Buffalo 46. Goff also scrambled for a first down to help extend Detroit's drive.
On the following series, Buffalo wasted no time getting deep into Detroit territory after Josh Allen hit Keon Coleman to get to the Lions' 6-yard line. Detroit's defense was able to keep the Bills out of the end zone, but cornerback Khalil Dorsey was carted off the field after suffering an injury.
Allen rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Bills an early two-score lead. Detroit got on the board after a 12-yard pass from Goff to Tim Patrick, but Buffalo answered with a touchdown run from James Cook.