Jared Goff Has Reminded Dan Campbell of Rams' NFC Title Game Victory

Jared Goff has reminded Dan Campbell of Rams' victory over the Saints to advance to Super Bowl LIII.

Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime to secure the Rams' 26-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

The Rams, led by head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff, advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2001.

Goff & Co. overcame a 13-0 deficit, but were also aided by one of the most controversial non-calls in NFL history.

In the fourth quarter, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to make contact with Saints wideout Tommylee Lewis, before the ball got to him.

The officials made the controversial non-call, and the Saints went on to lose in disappointing fashion in front of their home fans.

Now that Goff is in Detroit, he has taken the opportunity to remind his new coach of some plays that were run against the Saints' defense, as Campbell was a member of the Saints' offensive coaching staff during the NFC Championship Game.

“Here's what's funny is I was with (Jared) Goff the other day, we were talking about some different concepts we were in," Campbell explained. "He goes, ‘Look at this. Look at this. We ran this against you guys.’ So, he's pulling up stuff, and that leads into their final drive of the championship game and these little things."

While it was expected that Campbell would have an animated response, he provided a measured retort -- acknowledging that the Saints just weren't meant to walk away in victorious fashion.

Campbell added, "It was like -- when you see some things, you're like, ‘What? We weren't -- maybe we weren't meant to win that. We just weren't.’ The whole pass interference thing was one thing, but then, when I'm going through things with (Jared) Goff, I'm like, ‘Really? Are you kidding me?’ We just weren't meant to win it, I guess. But, all good.”

Goff completed 25-of-40 passes for 297 yards against the Saints' defense.

