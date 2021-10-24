Jared Goff Reportedly Hung Up on Sean McVay

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports detailed some of the interactions Jared Goff had with Sean McVay around the time he was traded to the Detroit Lions.

You probably can't blame a bad signal for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's phone cutting off when he spoke to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay about being traded to one of the worst organizations in the NFL.

Click. Dial tone.

That is what McVay reportedly heard, when he called to talk about the trade, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

Even more awkward was the fact that the two sat two tables apart in a Los Angeles restaurant, soon after the trade had been consummated.

According to Glazer, McVay went over to chat with Goff at the restaurant to clear the air, and the duo's relationship has steadily improved over the past 10 months.

“Of course, you’re motivated and of course, you have the chip on your shoulder,” Goff told reporters this week. “There was some disrespect felt towards the end, there was some sourness towards the end and you still feel that you have that chip on your shoulder. But, at the same time, when the game starts, if I let any of that come into how I’m gonna play the game, I’d be selfish.”

Goff also went on to say the supposed feud between himself and his former coach was overblown.

It is likely McVay will have more success calling Goff this time around.

But, a text message might do the job, as well.

Although Goff could leave McVay "on read" just as easily, if the Rams decide to run up the score Sunday afternoon.