    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Jared Goff Reportedly Hung Up on Sean McVay

    Jay Glazer of Fox Sports detailed some of the interactions Jared Goff had with Sean McVay around the time he was traded to the Detroit Lions.
    Author:

    You probably can't blame a bad signal for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's phone cutting off when he spoke to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay about being traded to one of the worst organizations in the NFL.

    Click. Dial tone. 

    That is what McVay reportedly heard, when he called to talk about the trade, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

    Even more awkward was the fact that the two sat two tables apart in a Los Angeles restaurant, soon after the trade had been consummated.  

    According to Glazer, McVay went over to chat with Goff at the restaurant to clear the air, and the duo's relationship has steadily improved over the past 10 months. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    stafford5

    Dan Orlovsky Suggests Matthew Stafford Wants to Light Up Lions

    Are the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford planning on running up the score against the Detroit Lions?

    lions5

    Sheila Ford Hamp Hopes Boos Turn to Cheers from Detroit Lions Fans

    Detroit Lions principal owner addresses being jeered at Ford Field.

    USATSI_16976056_168388382_lowres

    Predictions: Lions-Rams

    Predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 7 contest with the Los Angeles Rams.

    “Of course, you’re motivated and of course, you have the chip on your shoulder,” Goff told reporters this week. “There was some disrespect felt towards the end, there was some sourness towards the end and you still feel that you have that chip on your shoulder. But, at the same time, when the game starts, if I let any of that come into how I’m gonna play the game, I’d be selfish.”

    Goff also went on to say the supposed feud between himself and his former coach was overblown. 

    It is likely McVay will have more success calling Goff this time around. 

    But, a text message might do the job, as well. 

    Although Goff could leave McVay "on read" just as easily, if the Rams decide to run up the score Sunday afternoon. 

     

    goff5
    News

    Jared Goff Reportedly Hung Up on Sean McVay

    just now
    stafford5
    News

    Dan Orlovsky Suggests Matthew Stafford Wants to Light Up Lions

    1 hour ago
    lions5
    News

    Sheila Ford Hamp Hopes Boos Turn to Cheers from Detroit Lions Fans

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16976056_168388382_lowres
    News

    Predictions: Lions-Rams

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16875509_168388382_lowres
    News

    Predictions: Northwestern-Michigan

    Oct 23, 2021
    barnes5
    News

    How Alex Anzalone Has Mentored Derrick Barnes

    Oct 23, 2021
    spielman5
    OnePride+

    Emotional Reaction of Chris Spielman to Special Honor Is Going Viral

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_16961613_168388382_lowres
    News

    Is Clemson's Justyn Ross Lions' Wide Receiver of Future?

    Oct 23, 2021