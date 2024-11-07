Jared Goff Q&A: Lions Success Is 'Just the Beginning'
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has played at an elite level through the first half of the 2024 season.
The quarterback has entered the NFL MVP conversation with his recent stretch, setting NFL records for completion percentage over a six-game stretch and winning the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award for October.
Goff recently participated in an exclusive Q&A with Lions OnSI to discuss his performance, the Lions' success and a new, limited edition men's band, developed in partnership with Jared Jewelers that commemorates a piece of Lions history from this season.
"Detroit's 2023 season was unbelievable, so the opening game of 2024 meant a lot to me and my teammates," said Goff. "When I got the opportunity to design my own band with Jared Jewelers, I knew I wanted to customize it with something meaningful from this season. The ball from our first win of 2024 represents so much — excitement, drive, grit — and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out in the ring."
You’ve recently developed a limited edition, 14K white gold men’s band through Jared Jewelers and the Rare Bond collection that contains pieces of a game ball from this year’s win over the Rams. What was the inspiration behind the design, and what went into your partnership with Jared?
Jared Goff: "I wanted to create something that means a lot to me. Putting pieces of the game ball in the band adds a cool touch that connects to a special win. Working with Jared has been great, because they understand how to bring these ideas to life. It’s our third time working together this year, and I’m really happy with how the design came together and excited for people to see it. Anyone who wants a piece of that game history for themselves can get the ring at jared.com/jared-goff-ring.
How would you best describe the current version of the Detroit Lions?
Goff: "We have a lot of momentum right now, and we’re looking to capitalize on it. There’s a real sense of confidence and belief within the team, and we know what we’re capable of. The progress we’ve made is just the beginning, and we’re focused on continuing to push forward and take that next step as a group."
Fans on social media wanted us to ask you: When you are away from football on an off day or want to relax, what do you enjoy doing away from the game regularly?
Goff: "On off days, I like to keep it pretty low-key. I enjoy fishing when I can, it’s a nice way to unwind and get outside. I also like spending time with family and friends, maybe catching up on shows, taking our dog Quincy for a walk or just relaxing at home. It’s good to have that balance and take some time to recharge."
What was going through your mind when you were sitting at the table about to sign a lengthy contract extension, and going through your mind the first couple hours after deciding to remain with the Lions?
Goff: "I felt a lot of gratitude. I was thinking about everything that’s led to this point and how fortunate I am to be part of an organization that believes in me. Knowing I’ll be here for the long haul, there’s also a sense of responsibility. I’m committed to doing everything I can to help us succeed and bring a championship to Detroit. The first few hours after signing, it was all about enjoying the moment and reflecting on the journey so far."
Ben Johnson is clearly one of the best NFL play-callers. How has he developed as an offensive coordinator the past couple of years?
Goff: "Ben’s growth as an offensive coordinator has been impressive. He understands what works for us, and he’s able to adjust and innovate in real time. His ability to put us in positions to succeed is huge, and you can see how much he trusts us as players to execute."
You can take any three of your teammates or coaches out to play 18 holes. Who gets the invite and who rides in the cart with you?
Goff: "Graham Glasgow, Kevin Zeitler and Frank Ragnow. Whoever rides in the cart with me better have a decent game…I’m not trying to spend the whole day tracking down wild shots."