Jared Goff's Perfect MNF Game Sets NFL Record
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff made history on a national stage.
In a primetime showdown with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, Goff set an NFL record for most pass attempts without an incompletion in Detroit's 42-29 victory.
Goff was a perfect 18-for-18 through the air, notching 292 yards and two touchdown passes to go along with a 7-yard receiving touchdown. He connected on scoring tosses with Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
The veteran passer had completions to eight different targets. Williams led the way with 80 receiving yards, 70 of which came on his touchdown reception. Amon-Ra St. Brown had 45 yards on six catches, while newly signed receiver Tim Patrick had 52 yards on two catches.
Lions' Offense Goes Beast Mode, Seattle Sunk in 42-29 Loss
Goff also scored his first touchdown of the season in the third quarter when he caught a pass from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The cleverly designed play called by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson completely fooled Seattle's defense.
The Lions' offense erupted in Monday's game. After previously not scoring 30 points in a game, the Lions were able to break that threshold in the third quarter of Monday's game. The unit scored on three consecutive drives in the first half and two more to open the second half.
Detroit became the first team in NFL history to have two players throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and have a perfect completion percentage in the same game, as St. Brown had a receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter along with his pass to Goff.
After the game, both Goff and Campbell failed to realize what the 29-year-old accomplished. Detroit's popular head coach admitted he gave a game ball to somebody else and apologized.