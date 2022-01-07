Jared Goff 'Probable' to Play against Green Bay Packers

It is trending in the right direction that Jared Goff will appear in the season finale against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

When the Detroit Lions take the field for their season finale, it seems as though they’ll be led by their starting quarterback.

After missing the last two games, quarterback Jared Goff is probable to start the final game of the season against Green Bay, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

Goff had missed the Week 16 game against Atlanta while on the reserve/COVID-19 list and sat out Week 17 against Seattle with a knee injury.

However, he’s gotten right in the days since Sunday’s game and is on track to start.

“I would say it’s probable,” Campbell said. “He got back into a rhythm Wednesday, I thought (Thursday) he looked even better and we expect him to continue to improve today. So I think we’ll see Goff this weekend.”

Goff spoke with Detroit reporters Wednesday and expressed desire to not only play but finish the season on a strong note with a win against the NFC’s best team.

“I think especially against the team we’re playing, Green Bay, who knows what they’re going to do with their starters,” Goff said. “But by all accounts they’re the top team in the league right now and if we’re able to play a good game and come out with a win, it’d be pretty special to finish the season out that way and that’s how we’re looking at it.”

In the first matchup between Green Bay and Detroit, Goff was 26-for-36 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

If Goff suffers a setback, it will be backup Tim Boyle waiting in the wings to make his third consecutive start.

Goff shares favorite memory of head coach Dan Campbell

During his most recent media appearance, Goff shared his favorite memory of his first-year head coach.

The California product gave insight on his coach’s demeanor and attitude as things weren’t going smoothly to start the year for the Lions.

“I think just his steadiness in the midst of how poorly it went early on, especially how steady he was daily and how he showed up as the same person every day and there was no wavering from him,” Goff said. “That bleeds into the rest of the coaching staff. Then, ultimately, that bleeds into the players and the leaders on the team. We needed that this year. He was the same guy every day and said the right things, did the right things. I thought he did a great job.”

Campbell was critical of Goff at times, including calling him out in a postgame press conference following a Week 6 loss to Cincinnati. However, the two have maintained what appears to be a good relationship, sharing an embrace after the Lions secured their first win over Minnesota in Week 13.