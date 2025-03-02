Jared Goff Snubbed From PFF Top 101 Players List
The Detroit Lions were well-represented on the Pro Football Focus Top 101 players list, but there was one extremely notable name missing from the group.
PFF, which is a player evaluation site, released a list of its top 101 players from the 2024 season featuring nine Detroit Lions. However, quarterback Jared Goff was not one of the players listed.
Goff was an MVP finalist in 2024 after leading the Lions to a 15-2 finish en route to a second-consecutive NFC North division title. He threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns, ranking second to only Cincinnati's Joe Burrow in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns.
The veteran passer continued the career renaissance that began when he was acquired via trade in 2021. Since being acquired, he has led the team to two division titles and an appearance in the 2023 season's NFC Championship game.
Eight quarterbacks made PFF's list, including Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts.
Lions who were included on the list included safety Kerby Joseph (No. 19), offensive tackle Penei Sewell (No. 26), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 36), center Frank Ragnow (No. 47), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (No. 49), safety Brian Branch (No. 55), guard Kevin Zeitler (No. 60), linebacker Jack Campbell (No. 84) and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (No. 86).
Four Lions earned NFL First-Team All-Pro honors, including Joseph, Sewell, St. Brown and punter Jack Fox. Two others, Ragnow and wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond, also earned Second-Team All-Pro honors.