SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Detroit Lions Place Jarrad Davis on COVID-19 Reserve List

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Per the Lions organization, "The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status."

Is Detroit general manager Bob Quinn concerned about playing an entire season amid the global pandemic?

“Am I concerned? Obviously, 'cause this is a big unknown. But, we’ll do the best we can, and we feel like, at least for the Lions, we have a good plan in place for the facility to keep everybody safe," Quinn said during a videoconference prior to the season.

Seven other members of the roster have tested positive in 2020, including tight end Isaac Nauta, cornerback Justin Coleman, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Arryn Siposs, safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

More from SI All Lions:

Detroit Lions Stand Pat as Trade Deadline Expires

Ranking GM Bob Quinn's Best Trades

Lions' Week 9 Power Rankings

Everson Griffen: 'Only the Real Ones Survive'

Trey Flowers Placed on Injured Reserve List

Colts-Lions Recap: Who's in Doghouse, Who's in Penthouse?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

One Player Lions Should Target at Trade Deadline

Read more on the one player the Detroit Lions should target leading into Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

Detroit Lions Stand Pat as Trade Deadline Expires

Read more on the Detroit Lions decision not to make any deals by the NFL trade deadline.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Who's in Lions' Penthouse and Doghouse after Week 8?

Read more on who belongs in the Lions' "Penthouse" and "Doghouse" after their Week 8 loss to the Colts

Vito Chirco

by

OnePrideMania57

Matthew Stafford or Lions' Defense: Who Deserves More Blame?

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions' defense struggled against the Indianapolis Colts.

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Colts Carve Up Lions Defense in 41-21 Victory

Read more on the Detroit Lions' 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts

John Maakaron

by

FootballMan 66

Lions' Week 9 Power Rankings: Back to Reality

The Week 9 power rankings are out, and the Detroit Lions have moved down in the majority of the national rankings this week.

John Maakaron

by

Tefkam

3 Trade Needs for the Lions

Read more on the Lions' three trade needs going into the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline

Logan Lamorandier

by

Jmurdock

Lions' Week 8 Offensive Grades: Bevell Lacks Creativity

Read more to find out the Lions' offensive grades after their Week 8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts

Vito Chirco

by

MelloFan

Everson Griffen: 'Only the Real Ones Survive'

New Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen is ready to join his new team.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideMania57

Predictions: Colts-Lions

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Colts

Vito Chirco

by

SpartanSports