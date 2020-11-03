Detroit Lions Place Jarrad Davis on COVID-19 Reserve List

The Detroit Lions have placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Per the Lions organization, "The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status."

Is Detroit general manager Bob Quinn concerned about playing an entire season amid the global pandemic?

“Am I concerned? Obviously, 'cause this is a big unknown. But, we’ll do the best we can, and we feel like, at least for the Lions, we have a good plan in place for the facility to keep everybody safe," Quinn said during a videoconference prior to the season.

Seven other members of the roster have tested positive in 2020, including tight end Isaac Nauta, cornerback Justin Coleman, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Arryn Siposs, safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

More from SI All Lions:

Detroit Lions Stand Pat as Trade Deadline Expires

Ranking GM Bob Quinn's Best Trades

Lions' Week 9 Power Rankings

Everson Griffen: 'Only the Real Ones Survive'

Trey Flowers Placed on Injured Reserve List

Colts-Lions Recap: Who's in Doghouse, Who's in Penthouse?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast