Report: Packers Likely Landing Spot for LB Jaylon Smith

After being released by the Dallas Cowboys, linebacker Jaylon Smith will likely land with the Green Bay Packers.

Less than 24 hours after being released by the Dallas Cowboys, linebacker Jaylon Smith could be on his way to play in the NFC North.

According to NFL Network, Smith is likely headed to play for the Green Bay Packers.

Smith played collegiately at Notre Dame, and has familiarity with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who served as the quarterback coach for the Fighting Irish back in 2014.

After news broke that Smith was no longer a member of the Cowboys roster, many debated what Smith could bring to another team.

The 26-year-old has been criticized due to his struggles changing directions, decreased burst in his lateral movement and struggles to get off blocks.

As a result, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn decreased Smith's role and also his reps as the 2021 season progressed.

With Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and Keanu Neal likely ahead of him on the depth chart, Dallas' front office felt comfortable putting Smith on the open market and eventually moving on from him.

Now, the talented linebacker will be in the same division as the Lions. Detroit lost their Monday Night Football matchup to the Packers, 35-17, earlier this season.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER