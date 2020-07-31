AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Safety Jayron Kearse Suspended Three Games

Vito Chirco

Training camp just opened up, and the Lions have already had seven players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and another suspended.

It was announced Friday that offseason acquisition and safety Jayron Kearse, who played for the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings from 2016-19, was suspended the first three games of the 2020 campaign for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The suspension is for an incident involving Kearse from last October in which he was arrested and charged with five misdemeanors, including suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a firearm without a permit.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in February to possessing a gun in public without a permit and to fourth-degree driving while under the influence. He subsequently was sentenced to probation and required to take part in community service.

Despite the suspension, he will still be allowed to suit up for all of Detroit's training camp practices.

The fifth-year pro will be eligible to return to the team's 53-man roster on Sept. 28 -- the Monday after Detroit's Week 3 contest in Arizona.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia admitted during a video conference Friday that he was aware of the possibility of Kearse being suspended.

"We talked with Jayron, and felt comfortable with him and the situation," Patricia said. "Obviously, [we] have gotten to know him a lot more since free agency, and just felt comfortable with all of it. We knew it was something that was coming. It's a league matter, and I'll leave it at that."

Kearse inked a one-year, $2 million contract with Detroit in March, and is coming off a season in which he played in 15 games and recorded 28 total tackles, six passes defensed and an interception.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Season Preview: Lions vs. Washington Football Team

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 10 opponent, the Washington Football Team, in this SI All Lions season preview.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Lions' 2020 Salary Cap Spending by Position

Breaking down the Detroit Lions' 2020 salary cap spending by position group

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Former NFL Scout Has Strong Criticism of Lions Safety

Read more on why former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly was not impressed with this Lions rookie last season.

John Maakaron

Matt Patricia Explains Plan to Keep Team Healthy

Matt Patricia and the coaching staff plan to use feedback data and counsel from the NFL and NFLPA to try and ensure players are healthy.

John Maakaron

Matt Patricia Is Adopting 'More Is More' Philosophy

Matt Patricia is choosing to focus on what he can control ahead of the most unique training camps in NFL history.

John Maakaron

Tracy Walker Tells Ex-Lion Glover Quin: 'Everybody's Hungry'

Lions third-year safety Tracy Walker says Detroit Lions have a lot to prove, especially since Matt Patricia is on the hot seat.

John Maakaron

Lions Completely Left Off NFL.com's Top 100 Players List

No Detroit Lions were included on NFL.com's list of the top 100 players entering the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Justin Coleman Latest to Be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Lions nickel cornerback Justin Coleman received a positive test result Wednesday, but is asymptomatic.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

2020 AFC Power Rankings

SI All Lions releases its AFC power rankings for the 2020 NFL season. Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

Bob Quinn Says GMs Have Pressured the NFL regarding Roster Questions

Bob Quinn says general managers currently have more questions than answers regarding signing players outside the organization.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1