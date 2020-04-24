Jeff Okudah is Complete Opposite of Darius Slay

In three opportunities to talk to newly acquired first-round draft pick Jeff Okudah, the vast differences in personality from Darius Slay will take getting used to.

Last season, Slay was more than willing to share his feelings in the locker room -- even if it meant that he would face heavy scrutiny from Lions management.

In the end, the disgruntled veteran ended up being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles to begin a new chapter of his career.

Even after the trade, Slay has been more than willing to open up and divulge his true feelings about the first organization he played for in the NFL.

Okudah comes in to an organization that is desperately seeking to change the culture by acquiring extremely low-key and grounded players.

“It’s a crazy feeling being drafted that high," Okudah said in a teleconference Thursday evening. "The Detroit Lions think a lot about me, and I think it’s up to me to return that and give them all that I have and go to work every single day with my teammates and be the best player that I can be.”

When asked to elaborate Friday about what comments he made to Matt Patricia that left the coach highly impressed, Okudah did not divulge too much.

Instead, he chose to keep the true nature of their conversation private.

In regards to his temperament, Detroit's newest rookie couldn't be more different from Darius Slay.

