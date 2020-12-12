SI.com
Report: Jeff Okudah Scheduled for Groin Surgery, Out for Season

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah will not play another down in the 2020 season. 

According to a Free Press report, the No. 3 overall pick has elected to undergo groin surgery. 

"While Okudah's shoulder is no longer an issue, he opted to have surgery on his groin now in order to have a full offseason to get ready for 2021, when he will be playing for a new coach and new general manager," according to the Free Press. 

Okudah was the highest-drafted at his position since Shawn Springs was drafted third back in 1997. 

Unfortunately for Detroit, Okudah has had a rocky first season in Motown. 

He struggled with hamstring, shoulder, and groin injuries and only demonstrated quality play in spurts. 

In his rookie campaign, he faced off against some of the game's best wideouts, including Davante Adams, Julio Jones, and DeAndre Hopkins. 

Detroit's secondary has dealt with a wide variety of injuries, including veteran Desmond Trufant, who has also not been able to remain healthy his first season in Detroit. 

