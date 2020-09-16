SI.com
AllLions
Harbaugh: 'Let's Play Football'

John Maakaron

Back in August, the Big Ten reportedly voted to postpone the 2020 college football season due to concerns regarding the global pandemic. 

Soon after, statements started to filter out in support of reconsidering that decision since other conferences made the decision to play this fall. 

A statement from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh released explained what many in support of college football have voiced -- that student-athletes participating in a structured environment can remain safe within the confines of a college campus. 

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It was reported Wednesday that the leaders of the 14 member universities voted to resume the fall season with plans to begin in late October. 

The Big Ten will reportedly begin its football season the weekend of Oct. 24. 

“Great news today,” Harbaugh said via MLive. “Over the past month, I could sense the anticipation from our players and coaches, and I’m thrilled on their behalf that they will have a chance to play a 2020 season. Stay positive. Test negative. Let’s play football.”

Support to resume play began to grow due to improved testing capabilities for all involved with athletic personnel and increased belief that it will be safe for athletes to resume play on the football field. 

The NFL has set a positive example that with stringent testing and proper protocols, players and members of the coaching staff can remain healthy. 

