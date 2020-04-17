AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Why John Hightower Should Be First WR Chosen by Lions in 2020 NFL Draft

Dakota Brecht

In 2019, the Lions had one of the best receiving duos in all of football. 

Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. led the way -- along with the help of a solid supporting cast headlined by Danny Amendola.

As we head into the 2020 campaign, all three Lions wideouts are on the final years of their respective contracts. 

With no guarantee that all three will return past 2020, the Lions will need to use the NFL Draft as a way to build their receiving core for the future.

Next week's draft is loaded with impressive receiving talent, but one name sticks out: John Hightower.

The 6-foot-1 speedster from Boise State had a huge year for the Broncos in 2019. He hauled in 51 receptions for 943 yards and eight touchdowns.

The biggest plus for Hightower is his speed off of the snap. 

He is a huge deep threat, and frequently blew past defenders in college with ease. 

The question now is will that speed translate to the next level.

According to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, Hightower is a "tall, spindly deep threat with a good feel for speed variance to bolster effectiveness of separation speed.”

Hightower has been projected to go anywhere between the third and fifth rounds, and the Lions hold five selections within that pick range.

It is almost certain that the Lions will select a wide receiver somewhere in this year's draft. And Hightower could end up being their man.

Related 

NFL Analyst: Lions Look to Draft Offense after First Two Rounds

4 Key Quotes from General Manager Bob Quinn Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Highlights of GM Bob Quinn Pre-Draft Meeting

Comments (1)
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

He would be solid addition after Claypool

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Analyst: Lions Look to Draft Offense after First Two Rounds

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah says Detroit Lions will look to draft offense after first two rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

4 Key Quotes from General Manager Bob Quinn Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

GM Bob Quinn provided insights in his Friday video conference with Detroit Media

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Highlights of GM Bob Quinn's Pre-Draft Meeting

GM Bob Quinn addressed Detroit media Friday ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Draft CB Shaquill Griffin in 2017 Draft Do-Over

Our Dakota Brecht takes a look at what could have been had the Detroit Lions selected cornerback Shaquill Griffin in the 2017 NFL Draft

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

GM Bob Quinn Needs to Become More Aggressive in NFL Draft

In his tenure, GM Bob Quinn has not made many trades in the NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Pre-Draft NFL Mock Draft Roundup

Lets have a look at the latest round of NFL mock drafts for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Announce Roster Cuts ahead of NFL Draft

Lions announce roster moves ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Reasons Why Jeff Okudah Will Be Better than Darius Slay in 2020

Our Vito Chirco provides three reasons for why Jeff Okudah will be better than former Detroit Lions Cornerback Darius Slay in 2020

Vito Chirco

by

Lionsmain

Running Back Possibilities for Lions in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at some running back possibilities for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Bold Predictions for Lions in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Vito Chirco provides his three bold predictions for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1