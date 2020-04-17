Why John Hightower Should Be First WR Chosen by Lions in 2020 NFL Draft

In 2019, the Lions had one of the best receiving duos in all of football.

Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. led the way -- along with the help of a solid supporting cast headlined by Danny Amendola.

As we head into the 2020 campaign, all three Lions wideouts are on the final years of their respective contracts.

With no guarantee that all three will return past 2020, the Lions will need to use the NFL Draft as a way to build their receiving core for the future.

Next week's draft is loaded with impressive receiving talent, but one name sticks out: John Hightower.

The 6-foot-1 speedster from Boise State had a huge year for the Broncos in 2019. He hauled in 51 receptions for 943 yards and eight touchdowns.

The biggest plus for Hightower is his speed off of the snap.

He is a huge deep threat, and frequently blew past defenders in college with ease.

The question now is will that speed translate to the next level.

According to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, Hightower is a "tall, spindly deep threat with a good feel for speed variance to bolster effectiveness of separation speed.”

Hightower has been projected to go anywhere between the third and fifth rounds, and the Lions hold five selections within that pick range.

It is almost certain that the Lions will select a wide receiver somewhere in this year's draft. And Hightower could end up being their man.

Related

NFL Analyst: Lions Look to Draft Offense after First Two Rounds

4 Key Quotes from General Manager Bob Quinn Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Highlights of GM Bob Quinn Pre-Draft Meeting