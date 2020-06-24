AllLions
OL Jonah Jackson Agrees to Terms with Lions

Logan Lamorandier

Another member of the Lions' 2020 rookie class is now under contract. 

Interior offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, out of Ohio State, is the latest to agree to terms. 

Full contract details have not been disclosed. 

With the current rookie wage scale in place, Jackson is expected to count roughly $875,000 towards this year's salary cap.

Selected 75th overall, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn traded up 10 spots in the third round to secure Jackson. 

Jackson was the Lions' second pick in the third round, after they took Julian Okwara earlier in the round (No. 67 overall).

After last year's starting right guard Graham Glasgow walked in free agency, the Lions had a pretty big hole to fill. 

As of now, it would appear Jackson is the leading candidate to fill the vacancy.

There are a couple of returning veterans and 2020 fourth-round pick Logan Stenberg who will also be vying for the job.

If Jackson's college career is any indication of what he can bring to Detroit, the Lions will have one of the best technicians and pro-ready guards as a rookie. 

Jackson won't necessarily overpower his opponents, but he gets the job done consistently. 

Per Pro Football Focus, Jackson only allowed a combined one sack or hit on 1,020 career pass-blocking snaps. 

Let's hope that production translates to the next level. And for the Lions' and quarterback Matthew Stafford's sake, hopefully, it happens sooner rather than later. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Look for him to really be a candidate to be the starting guard. I like his potential

