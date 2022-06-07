Josh Paschal Not Observed at Lions Minicamp Practice
Detroit Lions rookie Josh Paschal was not spotted on the field during the portion of minicamp practice that was open to the media.
The 22-year-old defensive lineman was the Lions second-round pick (No. 46 overall) and is expected to be part of the improved defense led by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
At this time, it is believed the rookie has yet to sign his rookie contract, the only member of the Lions 2022 draft class that has yet to sign on the dotted line.
Prior to practice, head coach Dan Campbell noted the only player that was excused was John Penisini, but other members of the roster would not be practicing.
"The only one would be probably Penisini," Campbell said, when asked about attendance at minicamp. "And I'm going to see him tonight. Other than that, everybody's pretty good. There'll be some that you'll see that are practicing, some aren't. And some of those are just little nagging injuries. Some of them, other things that maybe come up, but that'd be about it."
Attendance report
Besides the aforementioned Penisini and Paschal, cornerback Jermaine Waller was not spotted at all at practice.
Those who were limited at practice include DeShon Elliott, Jameson Williams, Romeo Okwara, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Jerry Jacobs, Derrick Deese and James Mitchell.
Left tackle Taylor Decker returned, but did not participate in team drills.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah was limited again after participating in the early portion of the walkthrough.
