What Detroit Lions Are Getting in Wide Receiver Josh Reynolds

David Boclair of All Titans explains how new Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds could aid the offense.

He answered five questions to help supporters of the Lions get to know new wideout Josh Reynolds.

1.) What are the Detroit Lions getting in wide receiver Josh Reynolds?

David Boclair: It depends. If you had asked me in March, I would have said they are getting a guy whose production has risen consistently consistent with increased opportunities throughout his NFL career, which makes him a guy who is poised for a breakout campaign.

Based on the last few months, though, they are getting a guy who seemingly always had some sort of injury issue, a guy who can play but who lacks any elite skill or characteristic and, therefore, is not a must-have in any role.

2.) Why do you think he decided to ask for his release?

Boclair: It's pretty clear. When he signed with Tennessee, he expected to replace Corey Davis as the No. 2 wide receiver. He said the right things when the Titans traded for Julio Jones in June, and at the time he probably figured that he would face lesser cornerbacks and safeties as teams focused their pass defenses on Jones and A.J. Brown.

Ultimately, though, he also was behind Nick Westbrook-Ikhine,

undrafted in 2020, and two other veteran additions, Chester Rogers and Marcus Johnson, on the depth chart. The situation in which he found himself was not at all what he planned.

3.) What are his biggest strengths? Biggest weakness?

Boclair: The answer to both questions is the same. He is a jack of all trades but a master of none.

Coaches routinely said that he could play any of the three wide receiver positions and could be used on special teams if needed. When it came down to it, though, he was not the fastest, the best route-runner, the best blocker, tough enough on special teams or anything else you can name to carve out a role for himself.

When coaches made their game plans and talked about what they

needed each week, they almost always found someone else they thought was better in every situation.

4.) Being that he has familiarity with Jared Goff, do you see him having success with a new opportunity?

Boclair: I think that getting back together with Jared Goff is probably the best thing for him.

The fact that those two worked together for four years and clearly had an on-field relationship has to help.

Reynolds is not a big personality. My impression is that it probably takes most -- if not all -- people some time to know him and appreciate him. Clearly, Goff has put in that time.

5.) How was he used in his short time in Tennessee?

Boclair: He was a guy who was in and out of the lineup based exclusively on others' availability.

When he did get on the field it was primarily as a slot guy. He ran short and intermediate routes, as evidenced by his yards-per-reception average (9.0) and the fact that his longest reception was just 12 yards.

To his credit, the one game he did play significant snaps, against the New York Jets (Jones and Brown were both out with hamstring injuries), he caught six passes for 59 yards.

Of course, the Titans lost that game. So, it's not like he was a difference-maker in that one.