Josh Reynolds and Jared Goff 'Excited' to Reunite with Detroit Lions

New Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds spoke to Detroit reporters ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Steelers.

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff have a new weapon to utilize in the passing game.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds, formerly of the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams, was claimed by general manager Brad Holmes Wednesday.

The fifth-year wideout was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, when Holmes was the team’s director of college scouting.

Reynolds expressed his pleasure with the team's decision while speaking with Detroit reporters Thursday.

“I was more than excited hearing about Detroit coming for an offer, man,” Reynolds said. “Just seeing how close games have been for them and seeing the grit they display every week, it’s easy for me, man.”

Goff, who played four seasons with Reynolds in L.A., reached out to his former teammate before news of the acquisition broke.

“He shot me a text before it actually happened, and said, ‘Did we claim you yet?’ I was like, ‘Not yet, man, it’s in the works, though.' I was excited, he was excited," Reynolds said of his reunion with Goff. “Talking to him this morning, it’s just awesome to be able to see a familiar face that you were there for four years with. It’s gonna be good.”

The concerns for Reynolds dealt little with winning. However, his role had been relegated to just a healthy scratch in his former team’s most recent game.

Following that contest, a win over his former team in the Rams, he asked for his release.

“I didn’t leave to go to a winning team; otherwise, I would’ve stayed in Tennessee,” Reynolds said. “I came to compete and come to a great culture, and that’s what I’m feeling. It’s not even been 24 hours yet, and I can already feel the love that everyone has for each other and just the connection that everybody’s got.”

The Texas A&M product has been serviceable throughout his career, but has never been a team’s top option. He’s produced healthy numbers, catching 123 passes for 1,540 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.

This could change with the Lions. Currently, Detroit has Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown and KhaDarel Hodge getting most of the snaps. Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman, two receivers brought in to be starters in the offseason, have both been released.

Up-and-coming second-year wideout Quintez Cephus is on injured reserve, and preseason acquisition Trinity Benson has caught just six passes total in the six games he has been active in.

This makes Reynolds an important addition. He’s the most experienced option in the room, along with the most proven. After being a secondary option throughout his career, he’ll get a chance to shine with the Lions.

“I’ve been preparing my whole career for it,” Reynolds said. “Preparing like I was a starter, regardless of whether I was or not. It’s time for it to pay off, and that’s why I’m excited for it, man.”

Reynolds also spoke on his skill set during his first press conference with Detroit media Thursday.

“I’m a big receiver,” Reynolds said. “Can compete for plays, compete for downfield balls. Being with the Rams, I was able to kind of refine my route running a little bit, be a slot a little bit more over there, compared to being just an outside receiver. So, I kind of see myself as a well-rounded receiver.”

The San Antonio, Texas, native will wear No. 8. It’s uncertain whether or not he’ll play this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I don’t know, I just met him 30 minutes ago,” said Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. “He’ll come out here, work a little bit today and we’ll see how much he can pick up.”