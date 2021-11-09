Detroit Lions' Next Wide Receiver Just Hit the Market
On Tuesday afternoon, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds was granted his release from the team.
According to the NFL Network, Reynolds reportedly asked for, and was granted his release after spending half a season with his new team.
He signed as a free agent this past offseason, after spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.
Reynolds, 26, now heads to waivers, where the Detroit Lions currently sit with the top priority in the waiver wire.
If general manager Brad Holmes decided to claim the 26-year-old wide receiver, the team would only owe him $500,000 for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Reynolds has familiarity working with Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who spent his first five seasons in Los Angeles prior to being traded to Detroit.
In 2018, Reynolds recorded 29 receptions for 402 yards and five touchdowns.
Last season, he secured 52 receptions for 618 yards and two touchdown grabs with the Rams.
This season, Reynolds did not see the field consistently, as he was inactive in four of the Titans' games this season.
Despite the fact that Julio Jones and A.J. Brown were in and out of the lineup dealing with their own injuries, Reynolds did not find a way to get on the field consistently to make plays.
This season, he has only recorded 10 receptions for 90 yards, and was a healthy scratch in Sunday's victory for the Titans over the Rams.
