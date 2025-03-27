Former Lions WR Signs With Jets
A former Detroit Lions wide receiver is joining forces with one of the team's former coordinators.
On Thursday, wide receiver Josh Reynolds agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Jets. He joins former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the first year of his tenure as the team's head coach. It's a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.
Per reports, Reynolds' contract carries $2.75 million guaranteed and can make more with reachable incentives.
Reynolds is also a familiar face for new Jets general manager Darren Mougey, who is in his first year on the job after spending the last two seasons as the Denver Broncos' assistant general manager. Reynolds played for the Broncos last season before being waived late in the year.
The 2024 campaign was a rocky one for Reynolds. After signing a two-year deal with the Broncos, Reynolds dealt with a finger injury and also suffered a gunshot wound in a mid-year incident. Eventually, he was waived by the Broncos and claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 4.
In total, Reynolds caught 13 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown in nine games. He now will hope to revitalize his career with the Jets and Glenn, who was previously the Lions' defensive coordinator for four seasons.
Reynolds spent parts of three seasons playing for Detroit, first landing with the team after being waived midway through the 2021 campaign. He would remain with the team through the 2023 campaign, notching 97 receptions for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Ultimately, though, Reynolds had two key drops in the Lions' 2023 NFC Championship loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Initially entering the league as a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, Reynolds has totaled 233 catches for 3,127 yards and 20 scores. He has played for five teams prior to joining the Jets, the Rams, Titans, Lions, Broncos and Jaguars.