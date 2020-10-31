Lions Activate Cornerback Justin Coleman

The Detroit Lions announced that veteran cornerback Justin Coleman has been officially taken off the injured reserve list and promoted to the active 53-man roster.

Detroit's best nickel cornerback is now very likely to play this Sunday at Ford Field against the Indianapolis Colts.

Coleman strained his hamstring in the first home game of the season, and was placed on the injured reserve list the following week.

In his absence, Jeff Okudah and Darryl Roberts have stepped in, and have attempted to fill the void left by his injury and the nagging hamstring injury to Desmond Trufant.

Lions sign fourth running back to active roster

On Friday, the Lions officially announced the signing of running back Jonathan Williams, who was a member of the Washington Football Team's practice squad prior to rejoining Detroit.

Recall, Williams was on Detroit's roster this season for a one-month period prior to the start of the season.

He was inactive for the season opener, and then was released soon after.

Williams joins a crowded running backs room that features D'Andre Swift, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson.

More from SI All Lions:

Former Patriots Living Up to Expectations in Detroit

Lions Have Not Won at Ford Field in 12 Months

Swift vs. Taylor: Two Young Running Backs Set to Face Off Sunday

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 8 Predictions

Adrian Peterson Shares Classic Everson Griffen Story

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.