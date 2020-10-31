SI.com
Lions Activate Cornerback Justin Coleman

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions announced that veteran cornerback Justin Coleman has been officially taken off the injured reserve list and promoted to the active 53-man roster.

Detroit's best nickel cornerback is now very likely to play this Sunday at Ford Field against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Coleman strained his hamstring in the first home game of the season, and was placed on the injured reserve list the following week. 

In his absence, Jeff Okudah and Darryl Roberts have stepped in, and have attempted to fill the void left by his injury and the nagging hamstring injury to Desmond Trufant. 

Lions sign fourth running back to active roster

On Friday, the Lions officially announced the signing of running back Jonathan Williams, who was a member of the Washington Football Team's practice squad prior to rejoining Detroit. 

Recall, Williams was on Detroit's roster this season for a one-month period prior to the start of the season. 

He was inactive for the season opener, and then was released soon after.

Williams joins a crowded running backs room that features D'Andre Swift, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Lions chose Williams over Scarbrough. I think they will have to make 1-2 more moves next week when Griffen gets on active roster

RALionsFan
RALionsFan

Bo Scarbrough gone just like that! Wow

