Justin Verlander Re-Signs with Houston Astros

Justin Verlander is not returning to the Detroit Tigers in 2022.

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander is returning to the Houston Astros.

The news was first reported by Ben Verlander, Justin's brother and current Fox Sports Major League Baseball analyst.

The deal is reportedly a one-year, $25 million contract for the former American League MVP.

The 2011 AL MVP was sidelined for the 2021 season, due to Tommy John surgery that he underwent back in September of 2020.

The Tigers selected Verlander in 2004 with the No. 2 overall pick.

He pitched in Detroit from 2006-2017. He was eventually traded to the Astros at the trade deadline, where he went on to win his only World Series ring.

The Tigers decided to sign left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year, $77 million contract earlier this week.

Tigers general manager Al Avila also traded with the Cincinnati Reds for catcher Tucker Barnhart.

According to sources with knowledge of the Tigers' offseason plans, the team is also in the market for another starting pitcher and a free-agent shortstop.

While the reunion may not occur this season with Verlander, it is not out of the question that he returns back at some point in the future, since he has often stated fondness for the organization and supporters of the Tigers.

