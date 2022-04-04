Skip to main content

'Just Watch the Whole Tape': Kayvon Thibodeaux Confident He's Best Draft Prospect

Kayvon Thibodeaux is confident he is the best player in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has heard the rumblings about his talent level and the rampant talk that he is not a motivated football player. 

Speaking with reporters following his pro day workout last week, Thibodeaux shared what he felt was the most "outrageous" thing he has come across prior to the draft. 

"The most ridiculous thing I've heard is that I'm not the best player in this draft," Thibodeaux told reporters. "I really don't listen to anything else, but that to me, that's outrageous. With the film, with the numbers and what I can do as far as my ability, I have confidence in what I can do." 

The pro day workout gave the 6-foot-5, 258-pound defensive lineman an opportunity to showcase his skills in front of NFL personnel departments, including seven staffers representing the Detroit Lions

Thibodeaux did not run the 40-yard dash, but did complete individual drills in front of numerous talent evaluators.  

The potential first round draft prospect had a strong response to those who have been skeptical regarding his effort level prior to embarking on his NFL career. 

"It is easy to see a snippet of something because that's what media does," Thibodeaux said. "They cut stuff up and frame it how they want to. Just watch the whole tape, you will be able to see." 

At Oregon, Thibodeaux recorded 126 tackles, 19 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in three seasons. Despite his many accomplishments he has seen his draft stock slightly drop in the many mock drafts that have been released.  

All 32 NFL teams were represented in Eugene for Oregon's pro day, including Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

