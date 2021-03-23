Free-Agent DB Damontae Kazee Set to Visit the Lions Wednesday

Detroit Lions still need to address secondary needs this offseason.

Damontae Kazee is coming to the Motor City. Well, at least for a visit.

The 27-year-old, free-agent defensive back -- who will be 28 come the start of the 2021 season -- is set to meet with the Detroit Lions Wednesday night, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, Kazee has suited up at both strong safety and free safety the last three seasons on a full-time basis.

He only played four games in 2020 due to a torn Achilles. But, in the two seasons prior, he recorded 10 total interceptions, including a league-high seven INTs in 2018.

In his career season in '18, he also amassed 10 passes defensed, a forced fumble and 82 total tackles.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State product is scheduled to visit the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday, before meeting with the Lions Wednesday.

If acquired by Detroit, Kazee could immediately fill the void left behind by free-agent free safety Duron Harmon, who has yet to sign with a team this offseason.

Harmon, who will play the 2021 campaign at 30 years old, played in all 16 games a season ago for the Lions, and recorded five passes defensed, two interceptions and 73 total tackles.

