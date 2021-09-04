Look: Kenneth Walker III Rushes for 75-Yard Touchdown

Running back Kenneth Walker scores on his first career carry for the Michigan State Spartans.

The 2021 college football season started off with a bang for the Michigan State Spartans' offense.

Second-year head football coach Mel Tucker had named Peyton Thorne his starting quarterback when the team took the field to face the Northwestern Wildcats in the season opener.

After receiving the opening kickoff, it was time to begin the long journey that is the college football season.

For Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III, his first career carry for the Spartans will be one he never forgets, as he took the hand off from Thorne all the way to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.

The rush was also notable in that the Spartan's offense did not record a single touchdown from a running back in 2020.

Walker III recorded 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns on 217 carries playing at Wake Forest.

The junior transferred to MSU this past January and built rapport with Thorne this past summer.

“Coach Tucker said the other day, 'We're not a team of all transfers, we're not a team of just a whole bunch of transfers put together,” defensive back Michael Dowell told reporters on Tuesday. “We are a team."

