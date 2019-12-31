WR Kenny Golladay: 'Only Winning Three Games is Pretty Bad'

On a day of reflection for many on the Lions roster, wide receiver Kenny Golladay expressed both disappointment for the lack of wins and hope that next year's offense will be explosive.

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

"It's disappointing. Not making the playoffs is disappointing for any team," Golladay said. "Only winning three games is pretty bad too, so it's just a disappointing season."

By all accounts, Golladay had a breakout season. On a team with not too many bright spots, the third year receiver shined and established himself as one of the leagues best wide receivers.

He finished the season with 62 receptions, 1,118 yards and 11 touchdown grabs.

He expressed appreciation and was highly complimentary of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

"He (Bevell) found ways to get me the ball. I am very appreciative of him. I love the offense. I feel like we can be very explosive, he said. "It's building on this year. Hopefully we get everybody back and we stay healthy. I feel like we will be pretty good."

He declined to comment on whether or not he suffered a concussion against the Packers.

During the offseason, he expressed that his plan is to take some time off for a period of time and then begin his preparations for next season.

"I am for sure going to come back hungry and ready to go. I am pretty certain a lot of the guys in the locker room will do the same."

Related

GM Bob Quinn Responds to Win-Now Mandate from Ownership

Recap of GM Bob Quinn's End-of-Season Press Conference

3 New Years Resolutions for the Detroit Lions

Stafford: It Boils Down to the Players