Golladay Needs 82 Receiving Yards Sunday to Join Elite Company

In Sunday's season finale, wide receiver Kenny Golladay has the opportunity to achieve a milestone that would place him among the elite wide receivers in franchise history.

Golladay is 82 yards away from 1,200 receiving yards on the season.

If he is able to achieve this milestone, he would join Herman Moore and Calvin Johnson as the only wide receivers in franchise history to attain 1,200 receiving yards along with at least 10 touchdowns in a season.

"I didn't even know that. This is the first I am hearing that," Golladay said Thursday. "It's dope. Hopefully I could do it."

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Golladay was asked how his performance this season can help him as he moves forward into next season?

“This is only the beginning, really. You know, still growing. I feel like I’m still getting better," he replied. "Can't say I'm getting younger. I'm only getting older. I’m getting more and more confident each and every game and I feel good.”

The biggest lessons the third year wide receiver can build upon include paying attention to both the mental and physical side of the game.

"It is a long season. It takes a toll on your body and your mind. Those two work hand-in-hand. Just staying on top of that," he said.

In 2019, Golladay established himself as Detroit’s best receiver and thrived even though Matthew Stafford missed a significant portion of the season.

Thru 15 games, he has 63 receptions, 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns.

That level of production has sparked discussion of Golladay securing a hefty contract in the offseason.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Golladay told reporters. “I’m sure we will the next few months or so. Everything will work itself out. I’m very grateful to be here. (Detroit) definitely took a shot on me and that would be a good way to repay them.”

