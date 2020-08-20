Kenny Golladay Tells Glover Quin: 'Nine Got That Dog in Him'

In a short period of time, Glover Quin has had quite the guest list appear on his YouTube show.

The latest to join the show was Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Wednesday.

In a brief segment, the fourth-year wide receiver and the ex-Lions defensive back discussed whether or not opting out was an option, participating in training camp with no fans and playing in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's offense.

Despite the global pandemic wreaking havoc on sports and society, Golladay did not ever seriously consider opting out of the 2020 NFL season.

"That ain't even me really," Golladay replied. "I was bored. I love ball that much. I will be 27 this year. I am ready to play."

Quin followed up, and wondered if a player of Matthew Stafford's caliber felt the pressure to play even though the risks may be quite high for Detroit's franchise passer.

Golladay commented, "Me being around Staff these four years, for sure he puts family first. At the end of the day, nine got that dog in him. You played with him. And he loves ball."

Quin explained that he wanted Stafford to show a little bit more fire in order for people to see his true competitiveness.

The entire interview is available below.

