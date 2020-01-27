LionMaven
Watch: WR Kenny Golladay Pro Bowl Highlights

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay had an impressive 2019 season. He played in all 16 games and led the league with 11 touchdown receptions.

Golladay caught three passes for 109 yards during the Pro Bowl on Sunday, which led all receivers.

The highlight of his day was a 59-yard pass from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. 

Check out the highlights of his day in the video below.

