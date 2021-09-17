September 17, 2021
Kenny Golladay Sideline Blowup Goes Viral

Television broadcast captures former Detroit Lion wideout Kenny Golladay expressing frustration on the New York Giants sideline.
One of the first key decisions made by Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes was not placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Kenny Golladay this past offseason. 

During the 2019 season, the talented wideout emerged as a deep-threat receiving option for Detroit's offense, as he recorded 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Last season, the ex-Lion was limited to only five games, as he dealt with hamstring and hip flexor injuries. He finished a disappointing season with 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

The New York Giants decided to make Golladay a substantial free agent offer and eventually landed his services. New York and the 27-year-old agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract, with $40 million in guaranteed money.

Late in the contest against the Washington Football Team, it appeared that Golladay and his new quarterback, Daniel Jones, had words, as the television broadcast caught the heated exchange with less than five minutes remaining. 

Upon review of his final statline, perhaps Golladay was verbalizing his frustration at the lack of targets that came his way all throughout the game. 

Golladay finished the game with three receptions on eight targets for a total of 38 yards. He did not secure a touchdown grab, but had two drops on Thursday Night Football.  

The Giants went on to lose, 30-29, on a last second field goal to drop to 0-2 on the season. 

