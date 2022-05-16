Kerby Joseph's Rookie Contract Refiled
While it does not happen all that often, the National Football League does disapprove rookie contracts that are filed to the league office.
Last week, prior to rookie minicamp, the Detroit Lions announced the signings of seven rookie contracts, including that of safety Kerby Joseph.
The only player left to sign his rookie deal is defensive lineman Josh Paschal.
According to multiple reports, there was a snafu in Joseph’s initial rookie contract and it was subsequently disapproved by the league.
On Monday afternoon, NFL writer Aaron Wilson reported that Joseph's contract has now been refiled by the Lions.
In Joseph's new contact, there are no changes in the total contract value. The areas that needed to be amended included workout bonus language.
Similarly, Pittsburgh Steelers second round pick Bryan Cook also had his contract disapproved.
Kerby Joseph contract details
The talented defensive back will receive a four-year, $5,044,000 contract with a signing bonus of $849,020.
In his rookie campaign, Joseph will earn $705,000 with a workout bonus of $25,000.
His salary will increase to $909,313, $1,138,00 and $1,357,000 the following three seasons. His workout bonus will remain the same until 2025, as it will increase to $35,000.
Joseph's cap hit for 2022 will amount to $3,1750,000.
