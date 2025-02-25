Kerby Joseph Wants to Be 'Lifelong Lion'
The Detroit Lions are facing an important decision this offseason regarding the future of safety Kerby Joseph.
Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Joseph led the league in interceptions last season and figures to be rewarded with a hefty extension. Because he's been so productive, there's a chance the average annual value of his contract lands amongst the top of the safety market.
Appearing on the Jim Rome Show Monday, Joseph was emphatic about his desire to remain in Detroit for the long-term future.
"I wanna be a lifelong Lion, man. I just love Detroit. I love the city, I love the people, I love the fans. It's just everything to be here," Joseph said. "When I first came, nobody really knew who I was and they showed me love. The people that did, they just showed me love and they always supported me."
Joseph resonates personally with the Lions' trajectory in recent years, as he feels the team's rise embodies his own personal upbringing.
The Illinois product has played a huge role in that growth, notching seventeen career interceptions and earning All-Pro honors in 2024.
"I just love the fact that this organization, we didn't have the best winning reputation but now that we're here I'm here and the team's here, we're basically coming from the ground up," Joseph said. "I just feel like that's the whole story of my life, coming from the ground up, going from zero to 100. That's everything I'm about, so I just love being a part of it."