Kerby Joseph Is Worst PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 10

Detroit Lions rookie Kerby Joseph had a rough performance against the Chicago Bears.

After a solid performance against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, rookie safety Kerby Joseph had a game to forget at Soldier Field.

The young defensive back was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his breakout performance last week.

This week, though, Joseph looked like a rookie safety who lacked experience.

Quarterback Justin Fields was able to confuse the young rookie, as he got caught looking in the backfield, which allowed the speedy Bears signal-caller to execute on a 50-yard touchdown.

Tight end Cole Kmet quickly passed by and was wide open for one of the easiest touchdowns he will ever score in his NFL career.

Also, Joseph had an opportunity to bring down Fields prior to his 67-yard scamper into the end zone.

As a result, Joseph earned a PFF grade of 28.0, the lowest mark of the entire team.

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions player grades, based on Sunday’s game.

Top PFF-graded offensive players

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 88.8

G Jonah Jackson -- 88.5

C Frank Ragnow -- 76.7

T Taylor Decker -- 75.9

RB Jamaal Williams -- 73.4

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

TE Brock Wright -- 52.9

QB Jared Goff -- 52.5

TE James Mitchell -- 51.8

FB Jason Cabinda -- 50.6

TE Shane Zylstra -- 36.5

Top PFF-graded defensive players

LB Jarrad Davis -- 82.2

LB Chris Board -- 68.4

DT Alim McNeill -- 64.4

DE Aidan Hutchinson -- 62.7

CB Mike Hughes -- 60.7

Worst PFF-graded defensive players