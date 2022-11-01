Kerryon Johnson on Lions Trade: 'Oh They Just Really Giving Up'

Former Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson believes the Lions should have invested in tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Reaction to the Lions sending Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings has been mixed among supporters and across the NFL.

Many are wondering why the team would move on and ship a talented offensive player to a team in the same division.

Others understand the financial commitment required would have far exceeded the production the team was getting from the fourth-year tight end.

Johnson expressed on social media his disapproval of a good player not receiving his just due.

"They ain’t gone be around for long term if they don’t win games and a lot of future picks don’t win games," Johnson posted on social media. "Getting rid of talent to get talent at some point has to stop in the NFL."

For many, the team's decision has signaled the team is selling off it's pieces for future assets. Unfortunately, the Lions have been in rebuilding mode since the 1950's, causing many to lose patience with any regime's plans.

Since general manager Brad Holmes took over, the team has only won a total of four football games in 24 tries.

"My thing with hoarding picks is when you have established good players and then trade them for picks you hope turn out to be established good players, "Johnson continued. "At a certain point it becomes dumb right? Most recent example is Titans AJ Brown situation."

The Lions will next face the Vikings on December 11th, 202 at Ford Field.