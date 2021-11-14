Key Matchup to Watch in Lions-Steelers: OT Penei Sewell vs. Steelers OLB T.J. Watt

Read more on the key matchup to watch in the Detroit Lions' Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hey, rookie, can you slide over a bit?

That's what the Lions are asking of first-year offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who started the first eight games of the 2021 season at left tackle and now is being moved over to right tackle with the return of Taylor Decker to the left side.

Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, drew a mixture of reviews for his performance on the left side of the line. His best performance of the campaign arguably came in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

During the contest, he was tasked with going head-to-head with Pro Bowl EDGE rusher Nick Bosa, whom the Oregon product limited to a lone sack in his NFL debut.

Bosa came away impressed with the first-year pro.

"He’s going to be good," Bosa told reporters after the season-opening matchup. "He’s more comfortable on the left. I could tell. The tape I saw on the right was ... I told him after the game, he’s better on the left, and he’s more comfortable on the left. He’s going to be a solid player, for sure."

Now, coming out of the bye week, Sewell is set to make his NFL regular season debut at right tackle. Lions head man Dan Campbell believes he will be up for the challenge.

"Now look, it’s different playing tackle, but I know plenty of people that played left hand and right-handed stance. I mean, tight ends do it for years. Now, they’re not tackles, I get it. But, at the same token, you get comfortable with it when you do it. And, I think he’ll go over there and won’t miss a beat, me personally," Campbell told reporters this week.

Campbell also believes that Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley will help make the transition from left to right tackle a smooth one for Sewell.

"Look, I think Hank is a hell of a coach, I do. He’s got a lot of experience, and I feel like you just see him growing as a position coach," Campbell commented. "I mean, I’ve seen it just in our time here, but it does. He does a good job of developing those guys working with him. He works all aspects from the mental side to the schematic side, to certainly the fundamentals of it. So, yeah, that’s a credit to him.”

Going into Detroit's Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sewell will have the unenviable task of going up against Pittsburgh All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Sewell vs. Watt comprises SI All Lions' biggest one-on-one matchup to watch this week.

Philip G. Pavely, USA TODAY Sports

Watt has already posted 11.5 sacks through seven games, and is coming off a three-sack performance in the Steelers' 29-27 victory against the Chicago Bears in Week 9. The 27-year-old has also recorded 6.5 sacks in his last three games.

Additionally, Watt works almost exclusively on the left side of the defense, which squares off with the right side of a team's offensive line. In fact, this season, he's played all but 19 of his 379 defensive snaps on the Steelers' left side.

Sewell will subsequently draw a lot of Watt this afternoon -- which likely spells trouble for the rookie offensive lineman.

My prediction for the head-to-head matchup: Watt gets the best of Sewell often, and finishes with 2.5 sacks.