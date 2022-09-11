Amon-Ra St. Brown's first crack at proving his productive rookie campaign wasn't a fluke comes Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He'll be looking to build upon a season in which he set franchise records for both receiving yards (912) and receptions (90) by a first-year Lions receiver.

The 912 receiving yards were also fourth most among all rookie receivers, while his 90 catches were the second-highest total among all first-year wideouts.

As a fourth-round draft pick (No. 112 overall), St. Brown flew under the radar a year ago. He won't be able to during his sophomore campaign, and likely will draw opposing teams' best cover cornerbacks -- or second-best corners -- on a consistent basis in 2022.

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It should start in Detroit's Week 1 contest with the Eagles, in which he'll likely be matched up frequently with defensive back Avonte Maddox.

Maddox, a Detroit King High School product, has become one of the most reliable corners in the league when it comes to defending slot receivers, such as St. Brown.

Maddox permitted just two touchdowns in coverage a season ago (on 77 targets), to go along with five passes defensed and one interception.

As a result of his quality campaign, Pro Football Focus ranked Maddox as the 17th-best cornerback in coverage, among all qualified corners.

It should make for an interesting matchup Sunday between the fifth-year pro and St. Brown.

St. Brown caught three balls for 46 yards, on five targets, a year ago against Philadelphia.

I think the USC product will put up a bigger stat line this week vs. the Eagles.

My prediction is that he ends up hauling in six of Jared Goff's passes, to go along with 63 receiving yards. I don't believe he'll find the end zone in his 2022 season debut, however.