Peter King Reveals Three Options for Lions at No. 7

Peter King reveals who he believes the Detroit Lions will select with the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft.

It's the week of the 2021 NFL Draft.

All week leading up to one of the league's marquee events, speculation will run rampant regarding what each team is looking to accomplish.

For the Detroit Lions, selecting an offensive lineman with pick No. 7 has become the prevailing thought.

If the Atlanta Falcons select tight end Kyle Pitts and the Cincinnati Bengals select wideout Ja'Marr Chase after three quarterback selections, there is a realistic opportunity for Penei Sewell to be there for the Lions to select.

In his weekly Football Morning in America column, NFL writer Peter King explores three options for the Lions when it is their turn to hand in their draft card.

Like many who have released mock drafts over the past week, Sewell is the leader in the clubhouse.

"First line out of rookie GM Brad Holmes’ mouth if it falls this way: No way we thought Sewell would be there at seven. Tyler Decker is solid on the left side for Detroit but Tyrell Crosby, PFF’s 66th-rated tackle last year, seems like a place-holder on the right side. No question in my mind Holmes hopes the Patriots (15) will want to pay a ransom to move from 15 to 7 and pick their QB of the future, and the way New England’s uncharacteristic offseason has gone, you can’t eliminate that as a possibility," King writes.

He added, "If the Lions stay, one of the top tackles or DeVonta Smith seems the most logical way to go ... unless the Chris Spielman influence reverberates through the building and the best linebacker in the draft, Micah Parsons, has the Lions smitten."

If Detroit decides to trade down, there has been increased talk of cornerback Patrick Surtain also being in the mix to aid Detroit's defense.

The first round of the NFL Draft takes place Thursday, April 29, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock beginning at 8 p.m.

