4 Late-Round EDGE Prospects for Lions to Target in 2022 Draft

Read more on the four late-round EDGE prospects the Detroit Lions should target in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Detroit struggled to get heat on opposing quarterbacks in 2021.

How badly did the team struggle, you may be wondering?

The Lions ranked No. 27 in the league, with a 5.23 percent team sack percentage, according to TeamRankings.com.

That has to improve if Detroit hopes to climb out of the NFC North basement.

In today’s pass-happy league, a defense has got to be able to get to the passer. This has the Lions’ scouts frantically grinding through college game film to find capable EDGE rushers in the upcoming draft.

While all of the most polished EDGE rushers will probably be gone within the first three rounds, there will still be some intriguing pass rushers that will remain available.

The main attributes that teams are looking for in EDGE rushers include showing enough speed to bend the edge and that coveted burst to close the deal.

The following four late-round EDGE rushers all show the strong desire to get to the passer, and they could factor in as prospects that the Lions may target in rounds four-seven.

Ohio State's Tyreke Smith - 6-foot-3, 260 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Michigan, Penn State and Purdue

2021 stats: 26 tackles (12 solo), three sacks, one forced fumble

Projected: Fourth round

Scouting Report

Smith is lean-looking. He has long arms and active hands. There is some noticeable rigidity and a lack of raw playing strength. What he does have, though, is the kind of speed and quickness it takes to bend the edge and win. Smith also has that coveted short-area burst it takes to get to the quarterback.

Kentucky's Josh Paschal - 6-foot-3, 278 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Georgia, South Carolina and Missouri

2021 stats: 52 tackles (24 solo) and five sacks

Projected: Fifth round

Scouting Report

There is just something about this guy. He's a three-down defender who flashes quickness to win the edge, but not often. His calling card is using his thick frame and raw, brute strength to bulldoze into gaps, in both the passing and run game. Showed a solid rip and swim move. Even more intriguing is the short-area burst he shows in the pocket. He had some real wow moments, so it’s in there.

Mike Weaver, Special to Courier Journal, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Oklahoma's Isaiah Thomas - 6-foot-5, 266 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: West Virginia, Baylor and Oklahoma State

2021 stats: 38 tackles (18 solo), eight sacks and three forced fumbles

Projected: Sixth round

Scouting Report

An active, upfield pass-rusher who uses his hands well, and is quarterback minded (meaning he wants to get to the passer). Showed a high motor, a quick spin move, good athletic ability and a fast close into the pocket. Does not put it all together often enough, but he has a lot of the tools.

Coastal Carolina's Jeffrey Gunter - 6-foot-4, 260 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Troy, Appalachian State and Kansas

2021 stats: 35 tackles (21 solo), 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles

Projected: Seventh round

Scouting Report

Raw and lanky-looking, but he has some speed and short-area close into the pocket. Uses his hands and battles. Excels at shooting inner gaps and running stunts to the inside. Showed he can generate pressure in these situations.